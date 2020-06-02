Honeywell (formerly Allied Chemical, then LCP) has been in our community for generations. And their legacy will remain, thanks to the dangerous PCBs and mercury they released into the Turtle River and marshes over decades. These toxins are still in our environment, poisoning our fish and our children.
Rather than cleaning up the dangerous chemicals, Honeywell attempted to settle with the state for a mere $4 million for damages to recreational fishing.
On May 8, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) dismissed their case against Honeywell and abandoned the grossly inadequate settlement.
Thank you to DNR for recognizing that our community deserves better.
Scientific estimates value the damage caused by the toxins to be $3.4 billion for natural resource damages (according to a 2002 study by TAMS Consulting) and $8 million for lost recreational fishing alone (from a draft 2010 NOAA report, just released to the public).
One Hundred Miles and several residents filed a motion to intervene in the case to advocate for a more just settlement, because we are all affected by Honeywell’s toxic legacy. Some in our community have lost fishing opportunities or property values; others have lost loved ones from pollution at the plant or have had children born with cognitive disorders after their mothers ate contaminated fish.
We appreciate that Commissioner Mark Williams heard our community and said no to this bad settlement. Now DNR can fight for a better one. We look forward to working together for a brighter future for Brunswick.
Alice Keyes
Brunswick