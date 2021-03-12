Terry Dickson’s math makes good sense to me, and I get a kick out of his reflective stories and humor.

One such story (not sure where it came from) told of a math whiz kid in high school who always had the answers to difficult problems. However, he kept his work hidden so that no one could see how he got the answers, until one day he dropped his pen.

When it broke open, everyone around him could see the small rolled-up paper with figures on it. To avoid a public embarrassment, the teacher scooped it all up and quietly disposed of it.

Would you believe that same kid went on to become an expert programmer for a worldwide voting machine company? I doubt that such a story will ever be published, but I do enjoy Terry’s.

John Owens

Brunswick

More from this section

Rise Risley campus renovation work continues

Rise Risley campus renovation work continues

Those involved in the Rise Risley project held a quarterly update meeting Thursday aimed at providing the latest information on progress that’s been made to open a multi-service resource center in the heart of Brunswick that will serve families seeking child care, nutrition programs, educati…

Golden Ray cutting 'advancing as expected'

Golden Ray cutting 'advancing as expected'

Cutting continues to progress on the foremost section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, more than three days after the VB 10,000 crane vessel began operations to separate it, Unified Command said late Wednesday afternoon.

Glynn Academy Model UN team wins top awards

Glynn Academy Model UN team wins top awards

Glynn Academy’s Model United Nations team brought home again this year the top award at Georgia Southern’s annual competition. This marks the seventh consecutive year GA’s team has won first place at the contest.