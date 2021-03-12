Terry Dickson’s math makes good sense to me, and I get a kick out of his reflective stories and humor.
One such story (not sure where it came from) told of a math whiz kid in high school who always had the answers to difficult problems. However, he kept his work hidden so that no one could see how he got the answers, until one day he dropped his pen.
When it broke open, everyone around him could see the small rolled-up paper with figures on it. To avoid a public embarrassment, the teacher scooped it all up and quietly disposed of it.
Would you believe that same kid went on to become an expert programmer for a worldwide voting machine company? I doubt that such a story will ever be published, but I do enjoy Terry’s.
John Owens
Brunswick