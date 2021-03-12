As a devout Brunswick News reader, I recently read three, yes three, letters to the editor critical of an opinion piece written by Terry Dickson published on March 8. My first impression was, what the heck did he write.

After reading the letters the writers seemed to be upset, mostly, about a comment Terry made to wit Donald Trump’s landslide victory over Joe Biden and the recently passed stimulus bill.

Since I had not read Terry’s piece I pulled it up on my cell and read the article. Ah, Terry you have once again lured some haughty readers into your den of quick wit, keen sense of humor, stinging satire and petulant pen. You hooked them from the beginning with the “mayonnaise and mustard” comment.

My next thought, patented Terry. Next, these folks don’t know him I’ve known him 30 years and lastly, what the heck is their beef with retired folks.

I reread Terry’s piece and realized what really ticked off his critics. It was what he said earlier in the piece, “Many of my friends who have “Make America Great Again” hats have a lot of trouble...”

Oops, that did it, heads exploded off shoulders. Terry’s friends wear MAGA hats. He must be a Republican because Democrats associate only with other Democrats. Now, where’s the love and unity in that.

So folks re-read Terry’s piece calmly and with discernment and you will feel the wit, humor and satire of his pen.

Terry, keep writing and stretching our grey matter.

Frank Klonoski

St. Simons Island

