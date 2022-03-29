I’m writing to convey my concern with the hatred and disrespect displayed in The Brunswick News’ letters to the editor. I’ve written rebuttals or varying opinions in the past, but haven’t lately. Seemed futile.
However, I cannot not reply to the March 26 edition. Mr. Richmond’s letter spews with sexist and racist tropes in attempts to demonize the other party. This is freedom of speech, however, his hateful speech dissuades me from listening to any of his points. I can’t imagine any rational reader considering his rantings even if he presented valid points. Then I glanced at the political cartoon about Ketanji Brown Jackson. This, again, is freedom of speech. I fully support this right.
Yet, dear editor, will you please tell me: What is the percentage of negative census constructive letters you receive? Do you choose to publish mostly negative ones because of the selling factor or your political slant? Do you make a conscious effort to balance the viewpoints of your readership? Or are most letters like Mr. Richmond’s?
I’m asking this because reading your editorial page leaves me feeling our area is a sad place to live. I know this not to be true, so often I don’t read your page. Is this the effect you want?
Sharon Moser
St. Simons Island