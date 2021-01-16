I moved here in 2014 and was soon after informed that I had moved to a place that, according to the FBI, was one super dangerous place.
I have never seen any real issues. I looked around, and I did not see a lot of police cars and I was surprised since this was supposed to be a very dangerous place. OK, fast forward a few years and some man must have done something really serious because in front of the Home Depot, there must have been 25 cars surrounding his vehicle. The Brunswick Police came out of nowhere it seemed. I quickly realized I felt much safer in Brunswick.
In short, I feel our police are some of the finest and well-trained to stop any situation no matter how bad. I had an ex-girlfriend who refused to move here with me because of the crime. I have since become friends with a few who used to eat at the Golden Corral, and they are some of the nicest people that I have ever met. Congratulations on a job well done.
We have a lot of aggressive drivers here and when they see a Brunswick police vehicle, they suddenly grow a set of angel wings and slow down.
Donald Green
Brunswick