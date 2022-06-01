I’ve never been greatly concerned about either of our political parties in the past. Always thought they both had the best interest of our country and our democracy at heart. They just had differences of opinion about the best policies to achieve it.
I do not understand the Trump faction who could see him trying to undermine the free election in 2020. Going so far as encouraging an insurrection on Jan. 6. Our free elections are the foundation of any democracy. If there was proof of election fraud which would have changed the election it would have gone through the courts, probably ending up at the Supreme Court on which the conservative judges have the majority. It didn’t end up in the Supreme Court because every case, which there were many, was thrown out for lack of evidence. Many by of those judges who were conservative and some even appointed by then President Trump.
What I don’t understand is how many people think the election was stolen when no proof exists. If this would be allowed to happen we would cease being a great democracy and become a dictatorship. I just don’t understand that thinking if you love this country.
Jim Walker
St. Simons Island