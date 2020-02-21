In response to the letter submitted by Tom Klemer asking how can Christians support President Trump, here’s why.
Christians see aborting babies at full or near-full term as murder. Once the fetus can sustain itself, on its own, it is a living breathing person. Even if one believes in certain instances abortion is OK during certain other phases of a pregnancy, full and near-full term abortion is murder.
The opposing party of Trump feels otherwise. No matter how one looks at it, it is immoral. Trump’s filing bankruptcy may hurt people, but it is a business tool and not immoral. What is immoral is encouraging poverty by paying young mothers additional monies when they have another child.
By encouraging immigrants to come to our country with no hope of supporting themselves, they chew up welfare benefits that our elderly and disabled citizens need. Last statistic was that 80% of Muslim immigrants are on welfare and have families with five and six children. This is encouraging poverty, future drug use, encouraging gang membership, etc.
This is what is immoral, along with sanctuary cities turning a murderer loose in to society to keep him from being deported.
Don Brunelle
St. Simons Island