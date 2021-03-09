There is no question in my mind that we need the SPLOST to pass.
I have heard, as well as read, enough from the usual three “naysayers” who are against anything and everything. Unfortunately, there are too many people who blindly jump on their bandwagon.
Our county needs the funds to address many critical issues that would otherwise have to be addressed through raised property taxes, if addressed at all.
Please remember that a large portion of the SPLOST comes from our welcomed visitors when they shop, eat and visit Glynn County. This is a gift we cannot pass up.
I cannot say that the SPLOST has always addressed what I think should be addressed nor do I think it has always been managed well, but nothing is perfect.
Many people have been working hard to help downtown Brunswick revive. We are seeing that happen even during the pandemic. If Brunswick did not get its share of the SPLOST, that would be a serious blow to the amazing progress that has been made.
Politics today has gotten contentious. Falsehoods spread like a virus. The real facts are out there about the SPLOST and where the dollars will go. Our elected officials have done their due diligence, and I believe spread the dollars fairly across the county.
To my friends who ask me and my fellow Glynn County residents please vote and vote yes.
Ed Farley
St. Simons Island