First, thanks goes to everyone at The Brunswick News for producing (and delivering) such a fine daily. In the number of smallish county seats where I’ve lived, the local papers were often more like company newsletters than thoughtful, well-proofed periodicals Benjamin Franklin would approve.
This year of all years, voting is worthwhile. Let no one tell you otherwise. If you are of age, if you feel how fortunate we are to live in a genuine democracy (however tumultuous, confusing, demanding that can seem), you will do whatever it takes to participate. Voting demonstrates that we are worthwhile.
One caution: It is awfully easy to let someone else tell us how to vote. Like our mother or dad, our boss, our preacher, the well-crafted television ads. You have to figure this out for yourself, no fair copying your friend’s test. Sift what you hear for the gold, the actual facts. There are excellent public — that is, non-commercial — radio and television resources. Think about what you value. It doesn’t take that much time.
When I hear someone say, “One vote doesn’t do anything, my vote doesn’t really count,” I know what the illustrious Harry Bosch would say: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.”
Rebecca Butler
St. Simons Island