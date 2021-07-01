Several weeks ago, The News published a column from Erick Erickson commenting on the election of Ed Litton as President of the Southern Baptist Convention.
I am not a Baptist and never have been one. I am a Christian. I study and try to follow the teachings of Christ Jesus. From what I have read about Pastor Litton, he distinguishes between Jesus instructions and politics.
This factor almost prevented him from being successful in his recent election. This would have been a shame, especially for all of us who are very concerned about the direction many voters have been following since the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
I pray this clearer message of the Master’s teaching will heal the anger and unkindness, along with the misinformation and lies being believed by many citizens these days.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island