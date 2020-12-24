To all members of the Islands Planning Commission, I am writing to voice my displeasure with the proposal for a gas station at the Harris Teeter intersection of Frederica Road and Sea Island Road.

First, we do not need a gas station at that location. From Harris Teeter at 600 Sea Island Road to the Shell gas station at 3801 Frederica Road is .6 mile. It takes one minute to drive that distance.

Second, we like the environment just the way it is — green without commercial signs and distractions. In response to the argument that “it is common to have a fuel station mixed in with a grocery store anchor and other commercial/retail uses within a shopping center such as this,” we don’t want to be common. We like it special and unique, just the way it is. This is just the beginning. I can’t imagine the community supporting this proposal.

Mary Lynch

St. Simons Island

