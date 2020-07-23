I am trying to comprehend the governor’s rationale for not allowing municipalities to mandate masks based on local conditions. He seems to rely on two points: the Georgia economy and personal “rights.”
As to the first, I would much prefer patronizing businesses where everyone I encounter is wearing a mask. I avoid others where my safety as a shopper is not encouraged by management. Surely Walmart and others are not mandating masks to hurt their bottom line.
Regarding someone’s “right” to wear or not wear a mask, with 40% of carriers asymptomatic, what about my “right” to be safe from your virus?
Don Kronenberger
Jekyll Island