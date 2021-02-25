Recently, several of your readers wrote to say how sorry they were that Rush Limbaugh had passed away and how much they had enjoyed his work over the years.
I’m just curious which particular programs were among their favorites? Was it the one when he suggested Michael J. Fox was exaggerating his Parkinson’s disease for attention? Or was it the one when he said Sox the cat wasn’t the only pet in the White House, there was also a dog named Chelsea.
Was it the one when he told an African American caller to ”take the bone out of your nose and call me back.” Perhaps it was when he mocked Eric Gardner’s death by police for selling loose cigarettes.
It could be perhaps one of his early shows in the 1970s and 80s, when he celebrated the death of an AIDS patient with music and horns, or maybe more recently when he celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s cancer diagnosis. It could have been one of the shows when he discussed the homeless and played ”Ain’t Got No Home” merrily in the background.
So many informative shows expounding these conservative principles. I know it’s tough, but really, let us know which one you liked best.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island