I cannot write as eloquently as Mr. Tony Baker so allow me to be direct. I do not understand how Evangelicals and Christians can continue to support this president.
We are taught from an early age not to lie, cheat or steal. The president has done this almost every day of his life and gotten away with it.
Now he has taken vindictiveness to a new level by purging individuals who either told the truth and testified against him or are perceived to be against him.
On another subject, The Brunswick News headline the day after the president was acquitted read “Impeachment Fails” which, while factually correct, is misleading. “Conviction Failed, Impeachment Happened” is more accurate.
The first line of this presidents obituary will read: Donald J. Trump, the IMPEACHED 45th President ...
Tom Klemer
Brunswick