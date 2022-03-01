I noticed in a Brunswick News article of Feb. 18 titled “NOAA predicts significant sea level rise” by Lauren McDonald that no prediction was made and no facts were given. In the future you may wish to include them so reader may draw their own conclusions.
I would like to point out that in a peer reviewed article in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons in 2007, since 1807 the sea level rise has been a constant 7 inches per century. The same article shows that sea level rise is unaffected by the very large increase in hydrocarbon use since around 1850.
John Dieterman
St. Simons Island