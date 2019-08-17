In rebuttal to Ms. Sancomb’s recent Letter to the Editor concerning spending wisely on an animal control shelter, let’s state facts:
The estimate to build the new shelter is $2 to $2.5 million. There is $1.3 million available leaving a balance of $1.2 million needed, not $2 million or more as stated.
The donated land is reclaimed marsh that floods during heavy rain, and there is no room for expansion without reclaiming more marsh which will also flood. The new site has adequate room for the new facility.
The current shelter is on a well for water and septic for sewer, if the shelter is remodeled as proposed connections are required to county water and sewer at significant cost. These connections are already available at the new site.
The current site is readily accessible until construction begins to widen U.S. 17, then access will be restricted and will be much harder to access in the future
The three years we’ve been waiting for construction to begin is the fault of the current Board of Commissioners. Please email or call them to complain.
Ms. Sancomb wants to remodel the current facility. So what will happen to the animals that are displaced during construction? Will they be housed elsewhere or just euthanized?
Finally something “new and shiny” will be a shelter that actually meets the current national standards, will provide better working conditions for the staff and better living conditions for the animals. Not one where the kennel temperatures now average 90-plus degrees.
Jim MacDougall
St. Simons Island