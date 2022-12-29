This was triggered by Mr. Duncan’s rebuttal of Mr. Coates’ letter.
Under the previous Glynn County Republican Party administration, I served as a poll observer and a poll monitor. I was welcomed, served diligently and cared about performing the functions in the spirit of, as well as in accordance with, the rules as required.
However, I tried to again serve in this same capacity for the election this year and got nothing in response to my several inquiries. No — as in zilch, nada, zoofer, none, zero — response. In fact, there was only an opponent on duty when my wife and I voted. From this one might extrapolate that the party was not only disinterested in my participation, but was not even interested in responding to my inquiry and had no one on duty when we voted. There were no party events prior to the election I am aware of, as there have been in recent years. Nothing at all.
I do not believe Mr. Duncan, whom I do not know, will be on my Christmas card list this year.
LTC Steven Bullock, AUS Ret.