I have no interest in debating the need for another school board, but I do want to point out that Mr. Darrington is incorrect about used brick being purchased for Brunswick High School.

As contract administrator for John Tuten, architect during the BHS construction, I know that in June 2012 the Glynn County Board of Education selected a Cherokee Brick pattern named Windsor. Elkins Construction, the general contractor, ordered the brick from the Cherokee Brick plant in Macon and many truckloads were delivered — new — to the job site and installed.

More from this section

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: New store puts spotlight on Indian foods

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: New store puts spotlight on Indian foods

The mural on the front of ARCO Supermarket looks like it could have been inspired by old TV shows except it’s too neat for “Green Acres.” Also missing is a guy lounging in bib overalls and straw hat while cradling a jug of ‘shine so that rules out “Hee Haw.”