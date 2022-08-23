I have no interest in debating the need for another school board, but I do want to point out that Mr. Darrington is incorrect about used brick being purchased for Brunswick High School.
As contract administrator for John Tuten, architect during the BHS construction, I know that in June 2012 the Glynn County Board of Education selected a Cherokee Brick pattern named Windsor. Elkins Construction, the general contractor, ordered the brick from the Cherokee Brick plant in Macon and many truckloads were delivered — new — to the job site and installed.