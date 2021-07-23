What are you talking about misguided? There was no fraud proven in all cases brought in, what was it, sixty cases? And to decency and intelligence to protect the integrity of elections, your former leader is the epitome of all good intentions with constant claims of fraud? This is OK with you?
But let’s go after the Democrats and Senator Amy Klobuchar and the Black Senator and the Jewish Senator. They can’t possibly be legitimate winners? I find your take absolutely mindless.
Yolanda Martini
St. Simons Island