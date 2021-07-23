What are you talking about misguided? There was no fraud proven in all cases brought in, what was it, sixty cases? And to decency and intelligence to protect the integrity of elections, your former leader is the epitome of all good intentions with constant claims of fraud? This is OK with you?

But let’s go after the Democrats and Senator Amy Klobuchar and the Black Senator and the Jewish Senator. They can’t possibly be legitimate winners? I find your take absolutely mindless.

Yolanda Martini

St. Simons Island

Carl Alexander wins Jones Award from chamber

Carl Alexander, Glynn County Police chief from 1987 to 2002, was posthumously named the recipient of the Alfred W. Jones Award at the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

Second-to-last cut begins on the Golden Ray

The VB 10,000 crane vessel commenced operations in the predawn hours Thursday on the second-to-last cut into the dwindling remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes.