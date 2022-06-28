The June 25 letter writer from St. Simons Island suggesting the Second Amendment only covers the firearms individuals could own in the 1790s, such as muskets, was amusing. Are we to assume by her tortured reasoning that First Amendment liberties such as freedom of the press only covers print journalists existing in the 1790s, or that freedom of speech is only for those speaking in person in the public square?

On second thought, following her reasoning we could shut down the annoying TV ladies on “The View”. Hallelujah!

Robert S. Terjesen

Brunswick

