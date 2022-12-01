Is The Brunswick News purposefully trying to gaslight its readers with its latest editorial supporting Republicans, or is it just a coincidence that their latest love letter to the right wing starts with a declaration of support for law and order — ignoring the party behind Jan. 6?
If voters want a party that supports law and order and the Constitution then they should vote for Democrats.
Republicans lied before during and after the 2020 election about voter fraud. Republicans voted against certifying an election. Republicans promoted a violent attack on Congress. Republicans tried a coup. Republicans again cried fraud during the 2022 election.
If voters want a party that will work for Americans they should vote for Democrats.
The last time Republicans were in control all they did was pass a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and corporations, a tax cut they want to make permanent. The last two years while Democrats were helping the country reopen after a pandemic and help Americans rebuild, Republicans voted against everything. What are their plans for the next two years? Launch more baseless investigations to attack Democrats like Republicans did the last time they were in power. Just more politics.
Republicans are not law and order, they are chaos and disorder.
We have had more stability in the last two years and a great economic recovery thanks to Democrats. Inflation persists, but Republicans have no answers to help. It’s a worldwide problem, prolonged by corporate profiteering.
The choice should be clear.