The problem with misinformation is that it usually contains just enough fact to persuade those who want to believe it that they jump right on the bandwagon. The Jan. 13 editorial is a good example.
With offensive voter labels, half-truths and distortions you cast shame on legislators who seek to protect the voting rights of all Americans from the onslaught of insidious and repressive state laws. These laws claim to protect from fraud — justified by the big lie — but are a thinly disguised attempt to disenfranchise voters by creating roadblocks and stacking the deck with partisan election officials.
The shame is all yours.
Sharon Ehle
Brunswick