I want to voice my disapproval with the decision to construct a roundabout on East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard.

There are so many ways of rectifying the situation. There are flashing lights that allow one car at a time thru the intersections. A full stop is required, and the light will flash green when it is your turn to go through. The other vehicles are at a stop until their light turns green. If there are numerous vehicles it moves quickly. I believe this would be a cost effective way to solve the problem. It is not like there are thousands of cars traveling thru there on a daily basis.

One other thing to all the commissioners, stop spending tax payers money on all these studies. I am sure we have people in this community that have alternative ideas that would be beneficial to Glynn County.

Margaret Prentice

St. Simons Island

