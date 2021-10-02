On the letter to the editor “Country is in danger with Biden as president,” the author seems to have a blind eye toward his predecessor Donald Trump. His statement “Please do not let him (Biden) destroy this great nation” doesn’t address the greatest threat since our nations creation.

No other president ever tried to overturn an election before which was upheld by all the courts in which in which it was presented. No other president ever incited an insurrection taking over the Capital building.

Those are actions which destroy a democracy and lead to a dictatorship. That was the closest we’ve ever come to destroying a nation. Not agreeing with an exit from a 20-year war, which Trump signed a surrender before he left office, and an illegal alien issue which has existed for 100 years does not constitute a threat to our great nation.

Jim Walker

St. Simons Island

