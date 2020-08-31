In response to Joe Grimes letter on Thursday, Aug. 27, I would like to say that your complaint of the RNC is duly noted. But I would like to point out that your list of what you did not like is long because at least there were different things talked about in the RNC Convention.
Unlike the DNC Convention where I got two things from watching. One, they all hate Trump and must get him out any way they can. Two, the country is doomed.
Yes it is doomed if Biden is elected because there will be no semblance of America once they are done banishing the Constitution and borders. We will all be under the Communist rule of the United Nations and one world government.
While the DNC Convention offered no plan to help all Americans, the RNC did. The DNC Convention never once condemned the looting, destruction and lawlessness happening in Democratic led cities across the country. They claimed they were only peaceful protests. Now that their polls show people are not happy, they want to come out against it? Too late. Trump offered his help multiple times but no takers. So they can not lay the blame on Trump. It’s on them.
Donna Manning
Brunswick