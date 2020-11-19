The letter to the editor by Mr. Bennett is laughable if not “turning a blind eye” syndrome. He refers to corruption in the Obama administration going unpunished? Has he ever considered that there may not be enough evidence to convict whoever he’s referring to?
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is probably the most corrupt administration of modern time. Fifteen plus people in the current administration have already been indicted for various crimes. Barr is the most partisan attorney general we have had in my lifetime.
The President has broken too many laws to mention with the help of all his enablers. Now, his failure to concede a fair and legitimate election result is endangering our national security and, at the heart of it all, our democracy.
If this isn’t corruption at its core, I don’t know what is.
Diane Rancourt
St. Simons Island