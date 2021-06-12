“Across the nation ... elected officials should begin showing a modicum of common sense.” Really? Going after northern cities, Democratically run, when the history in this state and Republican party in general is a humiliation.
Officials should do their jobs, I agree. However, refusing to support an investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, refusing to recognize President Biden as legitimate and passing laws to suppress voting rights is not doing the job for all citizens. It goes both ways.
Yolanda Martini
St. Simons Island