I have to disagree with the editorial concerning the mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly tests.
This pandemic has gone on for too long already and the availability of vaccines since at least February should have been the end of it. Instead, from Governor Kemp on down, the concern has been for “individual responsibility” regarding the wearing of masks and getting vaccinated. Obviously, with only 46% of county residents fully vaccinated, there isn’t that much “individual responsibility” going around.
Politics is playing too large of a role in how the response to this pandemic has been handled. Our leaders have been more concerned how their actions affect their political careers than worrying about their constituents. If Governor Kemp had taken decisive action, then we wouldn’t have had President Biden issuing a mandate.
Or, would people want to end up like the residents of Idaho? Hospitals there are so overwhelmed, patients can now be treated based on their chances of survival. And, it is not just those with COVID-19; stroke, heart attack, and accident victims are included. People need to realize that they have a responsibility to the community as a whole and that it isn’t just about themselves. I can now say I know more people who have died from COVID-19 than who have had any kind of adverse reaction to getting vaccinated.
Mark Hartry
Brunswick