I normally read your well-written editorials, agree or disagree, and get on with my day — not today.
The Georgia School Boards Association left the National School Boards Association because of a “disagreement?”
Have the “woke” editor(s) at The Brunswick News stopped reading the all too small news section of their own newspaper?
The NSBA has worked with teachers unions to keep schools closed across the U.S. — the results to students are obvious and terrifying.
The NSBA has worked — over an extended period of time — to install various Critical Race Theory teaching methods and racial “facts” in schools across the U.S.
When confronted with evidence of their methodical attempt to destroy — further — U.S. public education and student safety (the rape of a young lady by a transgender male in her ladies bathroom) the NSBA insisted that the Department of Justice and FBI treat parents as terrorists.
Disagreement? You have lost your editorial compass and fallen into the black hole of “woke” judgments.
Cliff Fay
Jekyll Island