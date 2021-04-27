The News recently weighed in on the JIA’s decision to ban rental of e-bikes on Jekyll, suggesting the authority should do more research on the subject. However those responsible for regulating trails, including the National Park Service, have done the research, and they believe that type of path, clientele, condition and design of paths must be evaluated before allowing e-bikes on trails.

Jekyll’s paths are multi-use paths — pedestrians and runners use the paths as well as people on bikes of many types, scooters, wheelchairs, surreys, etc.

Jekyll is family-oriented with people of all ages and physical condition using the paths. The number of people visiting the island has grown tremendously, especially on the weekends, and during peak periods the paths are beyond functional capacity.

Jekyll’s paths wind through oaks and marshes and were simply not designed to handle the quantity and variety of bikes/vehicles currently using the paths.

Finally, The News argues that the JIA should consider businesses and jobs when making a decision on the rental of e-bikes. Thankfully, the JIA is taking the responsible position on this matter by considering first the safety and welfare of the people who visit, live and work on the island.

Truth be told, with the increase of development and visitation to Jekyll, the JIA needs to wrestle with the hard fact that island capacity and the infrastructure to ensure safety must be evaluated.

The Jekyll Master Plan update currently underway provides an ideal time to do that.

Mindy Egan

Jekyll Island

More from this section

Community coming together for GIYO performance

Community coming together for GIYO performance

The community will have a chance this Saturday to enjoy the music and history of the city of Brunswick while supporting local student musicians at a final performance of the Music in the Squares series.

+6
Golden Ray "about half what it was"

Golden Ray "about half what it was"

The engine section of the shipwreck Golden Ray hung suspended above the water Monday morning, its 6,300 tons held aloft like the spoils of victory in the arches of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.

Pampering the women in your life

Pampering the women in your life

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa, but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter skin. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you will want to put Golden Isles Center f…

+2
Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate the dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.