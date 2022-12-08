While your Dec. 6 editorial claims that voter suppression didn’t occur in recent Georgia elections, the only data offered to support that claim is the number and percent of people who voted early in the current runoff election. The truth is that citing the number of people who voted tells us only how many people voted — it tells us nothing about whether or not attempts to suppress votes occurred.
It may have been in your editorial mind, though it didn’t appear in your argument, that we’ve observed more people voting than in previous elections, and that this is evidence that there were no attempts to suppress votes. Yet this is flawed logic as well. There are at least two possibilities to consider: that there were no attempts to suppress votes or that many voters were able to overcome obstacles intended to prevent their voting or make their voting more difficult. I can think of other possibilities as well. It’s poor editorial policy to jump to conclusions that editorial staff may like, but which aren’t supported by facts. Such behavior is worthy of an apology to your readers.