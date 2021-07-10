In her column on Tuesday, Melissa Trussell exhumes Thomas Jefferson to endorse the un-Jeffersonian idea that “freedom of men and freedom of markets … cannot coexist without compromise.” Severing personal freedom from economic freedom is not only far akin from Jefferson’s conception of freedom, it is self-contradictory and exposes the pragmatic fatal flaw of all progressive thought: Who gets to regulate?
“Economic freedom” is the voluntary exchange of goods and services; “voluntary” exchange of goods and services is a consequence of “personal freedom.” A state that controls the means and distribution of production through regulation has neither economic nor personal freedom.
A state-regulated economy cannot be free; it cannot allow any deviation from arbitrary rules. A free economy cannot be perfect because people may make bad decisions. A state-regulated market is not a “compromise” with freedom; it is the negation of freedom. Pick one. You cannot have both.
In a free market “regulation” evolves through millions of daily transactions. Market “rules” are generally accepted through gradual and predictable application. Regulation through legislation is sudden and unpredictable. What is legal one day is a crime the next and forced by some (those in power) on others (political minorities).
In a state-regulated society, the alternative for the political minority is gaining political power, turning the tables, and imposing its own regulatory scheme. Trussell’s is an adversarial world where constant political struggle hinders (it does not promote) the Jeffersonian ideal of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Thomas Jefferson is rolling over in his grave.
Craig Westover
Brunswick