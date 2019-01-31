I strongly disagree with Reg Murphy’s column regarding the effectiveness of a wall on our southern border.
Walls have been effective physical barriers throughout history. Murphy was wrong that the Great Wall of China was built beginning about the 12th Century. The first Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, initiated the wall in the third Century BC by connecting existing fortifications creating the original wall. Qin was also the creator of the famous terra-cotta warriors in Xian, China.
The wall did deteriorate over the years and was rebuilt by the Ming Dynasty in the 14th century. That is the current wall we see today. Also, Hadrian’s Wall was built to protect Roman Britain from Barbarians in the 2nd century AD. Those walls were an effective barrier for centuries, until weak governments failed for other reasons. Further, the East Germans built the Berlin Wall and a huge border fence that kept all but a few from escaping to the West. Many people died trying to escape that prison of a country.
Democrat politicians are against a modest spending proposal by President Trump, despite their record of supporting and voting for earlier sections of the wall. Portions of the border that have a barrier have been effective in diverting illegal activity to more remote areas, but vast areas of the border are constantly violated.
Clearly, denying Trump’s wall spending proposal is more politics than policy. Build the wall.
George Griffith
St. Simons Island