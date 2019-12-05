Congratulations to Professor Skip Mounts on his brilliant plan to save us all from the fast approaching end of the world as we know it. His idea of the Fed to cease loaning money to individuals or enterprises who contribute to global warming would likely speed up the world’s demise and more likely cut it in half from twelve years to six.

This reader thinks it might be wise for the claustrophobic economist to return to the “vault” deep below Manhattan. Perhaps he could take a few of New York’s corner Starbucks and a number of cows with him. The world would be a much safer place.

Richard McBride

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.