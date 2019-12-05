Congratulations to Professor Skip Mounts on his brilliant plan to save us all from the fast approaching end of the world as we know it. His idea of the Fed to cease loaning money to individuals or enterprises who contribute to global warming would likely speed up the world’s demise and more likely cut it in half from twelve years to six.
This reader thinks it might be wise for the claustrophobic economist to return to the “vault” deep below Manhattan. Perhaps he could take a few of New York’s corner Starbucks and a number of cows with him. The world would be a much safer place.
Richard McBride
St. Simons Island