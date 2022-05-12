I’m writing regarding Kirkwood Callahan’s letter rebutting Audrey Gibbons on CRT.
As Audrey said, CRT is simply a framework for looking at systematic racism in this nation. One need only look around Glynn County today to understand how even one system, such as redlining, impacted and still impacts our community. Segregation still exists, if not legally. It can be observed in our primarily segregated neighborhoods, schools and churches. This structure was systematically created not so very long ago.
Redlining, legal until 1977, was when banks, real estate companies and our government colluded to keep African Americans in the poorest and environmentally worst geographic pods, saving the best areas for White enclaves. You’d be blind not to see its impact today. Glynn’s Black neighborhoods are more prone to flooding, pollution and contaminated land and water. That is no accident, it was planned.
The systems put in place years ago still impede our progress to live as one people. Nevertheless, CRT is not taught in public K-12 schools — unless you consider studying the Civil War as CRT. Are we to pretend there were no enslaved people? Their ancestors are our neighbors today. People still living remember the indignities and horrors of Jim Crow. Should we disregard their stories and pretend it didn’t happen like Holocaust deniers?
When our children do wrong, we talk to them about what they did, and what they can learn from their mistakes. History is no different. Unless we acknowledge our mistakes, we are doomed to repeat them.
Melinda Ennis-Roughton
St. Simons Island