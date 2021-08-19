Heddy Bernstein wrote, “Comparing masking to a dress code is illogical.” Wrong.
There are many valid and logical comparisons to be made: something you wear; something that can be and has been required or mandated in schools; something some people object to; something for which some exceptions should be made; etc.
Goldblatt did not equate a masking mandate to a dress code; Goldblatt just compared the two.
Comparisons are valid and logical, and we should all know that comparisons have their limits. If Bernstein wanted to point out how dress codes are different from mask mandates, she could have done so.
Here is something that is clearly illogical: In order to refute the statement that “masks save lives,” Bernstein reaches the conclusion that “Obviously, the masks were not preventing the spread of COVID,” basing that conclusion on calls she got “near-most everyday” reporting that positive tests for COVID-19 in the schools happened last year when the schools were operating under a mask mandate.
Her “logic”: If masks saved lives, no one would get COVID where masks are mandated; some people in schools mandating masks got COVID; therefore, masks are ineffective and do not save lives. The logical fallacies in this “syllogism” are abundant, and I am limited to 250 words, so here are some fallacies that apply: false cause (post hoc); black or white; false dilemma; either/or; hasty generalization; anecdotal evidence.
I am not saying Bernstein is “ignorant.” I am saying her “logic” is silly.
I support Goldblatt’s logic and conclusions.
Michael Gilles
St. Simons Island