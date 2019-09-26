I respect Mr. Kyler of the Center for a Sustainable Coast for flying his colors in his letter on Sept. 21, but I must come to Congressman Carter’s defense. Congress people are elected to serve the will of the majority while protecting the equal rights of the minorities. I feel that he comes down on the side of most of his constituency with his votes on climate change.
I think most would agree that climate change is real, as it has been from the beginning of time. We rightfully question the motives and methodology of most current climate change studies. And if we assume the findings are correct, all suggestions, thus far, to remedy it are unworkable, extreme and would amount to a bit of flatulence in a monsoon.
I can remember the big drought in the 1930s when everybody said it was the end of life as we knew it. We migrated a bit and prayed a lot and here we are today still clinging to this big blue marble, Mother Earth, like fleas on a dog.
What’s next? It seems like only yesterday that atomic annihilation loomed large and the learned folks were telling us we would be better Red then dead.
Wait a minute. Create unrest among social groups, mistrust government, discredit law enforcement, pending doom unless we let the “right” folks save us.
I think I’ve seen this show before.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick