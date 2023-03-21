Seldom have I felt the need to write a letter to the editorial board of any newspaper. The recent article specifically referring to criticism of Brian Dolan, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, was not only shocking, but in my personal opinion unwarranted and untrue. Let me say that I do not know nor have I talked to Allen Booker, and he is certainly entitled to his own opinion.
It has been my pleasure to know Brian Dolan for more than 15 years, and it was my pleasure to serve on the board of Boys & Girls Club for several years. It is my opinion that Brian, like so many others in Glynn County, has been and is a valuable shareholder and contributor to the wellbeing of the youth of Glynn County. He is energetic, interested, experienced and knowledgeable about the needs and support of our youth. He is a very effective leader and spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Club of Glynn County including working in surrounding counties.