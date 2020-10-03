In response to Mr. Joe Grimes’ letter, he believes Trump’s handling of COVID-19 compared to other advanced countries is poorer than most undeveloped countries. He uses the total deaths to make point.
A more equal comparison is deaths per million of population. Using this matrix, the U.S. is better or within a few percent of many European countries (even with free medical care). With approximately 9 million people a year dying from starvation in undeveloped countries, I am guessing accurate reporting and response to COVID-19 is not one of their main concerns.
He blames social unrest with Trump actions, even though most of his “limited” riots occurred in liberal ran states/cities. BLM started during the Obama terms, so there was social unrest there as well. Estimated riots’ damage is over $1 billion and destroyed many minority-owned businesses and communities. How is that going to ease the anxiety of citizens of color?
Obama’s first term saw unemployment rise from 4.9% to 9.1%. By 2016, it was near 4.7% not 4.0%, as noted by Mr. Grimes. Trump lowered it down to 3.5% prior to COVID-19. Based on health recommendations, Trump ordered the shutting down of businesses and sheltering in place resulting in high unemployment.
Overall unemployment dropped from 14% to below 9% in 5 months after states started opening back up. Most states still with double digits unemployment have Democrats governors who are slow to open their states. This adversely affects the total unemployment rate. Politics maybe?
Fred Cavedo
Brunswick