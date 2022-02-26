On Feb. 25, this paper published a letter from Donald Disney in which the writer called the invasion of Ukraine by Russia “a civil war.” That is incorrect.

Disney also said that Ukraine was “offered membership in NATO twice and turned it down.” That is also incorrect. Disney also said that immediately after World War II “and before, Ukraine was part of Russia.” That is not correct. Russia is not the USSR no matter how much Putin may want it to be so. Why consider anything else Disney says? Don’t.

I know my response will give Disney the opportunity to say more incorrect things. That is a pity, but I couldn’t help myself. Sometimes it feels wrong to keep still.

Michael Gilles

St. Simons Island

Fire destroys home near Harrington School

