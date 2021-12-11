Every few years I find myself forced to write a similar letter to The Brunswick News when someone like Wank Davis complains about his federal tax. Mr Davis doesn’t like the way the money is spent. As I’ve pointed out before Each state does not get back what they send to Washington in services.
The state where I spent most of my life and paid most of my taxes, New Jersey, gets back only $0.78 for every dollar sent. New York gets back $0.88. Georgia, on the other hand, gets$1.23. Some other Southern states are even luckier. South Carolina gets $2.17 and Mississippi gets a whopping $3.40. So stop worrying Wank, you’ll get your money back—and then some.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island