Ever so often I am reminded of the old, discontinued comic strip Pogo. Many of us remember the time when Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
As I read the Letters to the Editor in the Dec. 3 issue, the wisdom of Pogo came to mind. In one of the letters, the writer stated, “Democrats are putting their money where their mouths are.”
Apparently, the misunderstanding that we see in Washington has filtered down to Glynn County because the Democrats do not have any money. The money that Ms. Jordan referenced is my money, your money and yes, Ms. Jordan’s money. The billions (our state) and the trillions (our nation) belong to the single working moms, the small and large business owners who provide jobs for many, the retired seniors who have paid years of taxes and numerous other groups that have their money used to fund the government and its activities.
Government activities. Here is where the intense rub of differences arise. Personally, I do not want my share of the money to be used to have government-funded abortions, gender-altering procedures nor an illegal invasion on our southern border among other things.
Unfortunately, our two current senators and our president do favor this type use of the peoples’ money.
Let’s put a stop to their leadership when we next vote.
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island