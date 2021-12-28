I appreciate your coverage of Dec. 7 Mainland Planning Commission meeting. I forwarded the commission members a detailed paper prior to the meeting; however, the three minutes allotted to voice our Royal Oaks community’s concerns demonstrated the members had already decided to approve the site plans presented.
A revised November 2020 traffic impact assessment was very detailed and recommended a traffic light be installed at the US 17 entrance to Pilot Lane and Ashton Road, synchronized with the existing light at Exit 29. However, the report’s recommendation was never addressed.
Now, a Quik Stop has been approved, utilizing the Pilot Lane access road the assessment was so critical of, a Fancy Bluff River RV park, marina and restaurant and a Tru Hotel, using the McDonald’s entrance and access road, and though it meets old zoning standards, I feel its safe use has been overwhelmed by commercialization.
Further, I read in your Dec. 21 paper, the Georgia Ports Authority will be expanding its Colonel’s Island facility, which, once completed, will probably also generate increased traffic. The section of US 17 from Exit 29 to Fancy Bluff, and soon the Georgia Ports Authority, is quickly becoming a hazard for county residents, businesses, visitors and commuters.
When does the safety of citizens take precedence over commercialization, or will it only become relevant if the number of traffic accidents increase to where there is a public outcry calling for change? Perhaps our county planners and commissioners can be proactive and address this increasing threat now.
Jack Ray
Brunswick