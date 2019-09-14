I arrived in Brunswick in late July to support the Kings Bay Plowshares for their bold, non-violent, peaceful action that pointed out the deadly, ominous existence of Trident submarines and over 1,000 nuclear weapons stored at the Kings Bay Naval Base in St. Marys, Georgia.
Yesterday, while looking at the Golden Ray cargo shipwreck from the St. Simons Pier, I couldn’t help but think of the Trident submarines and the nuclear warheads they carry that weigh 130,000 pounds and are 446 feet tall.
I dread the absolute destruction of the Georgia coast and so much more should there be an accident in the North River channel where the Tridents traverse in and out of the base. What if a hurricane or storm surge hit Kings Bay Naval Base? One came close just last week. Even worse would be if these weapons were used as they are intended.
Four defendants bailed out but defendants Elizabeth McAlister, Father Steve Kelly, SJ, and Mark Colville have been held in jail for over five hundred days and nights, waiting trial on Oct. 21, 2019. It is almost unheard of for peaceful, non-violent environmental activists to be held in jail for so long before trial.
I want to know: ”Where is one place where fairness matters, the playing field is level and rights are sacred?”
The severity of this cruel and unusual punishment does not fit the crime.
Valerie Sklarevsky
Brunswick