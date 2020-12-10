Now that the Golden Ray is being cut into sections, what precautions are going to be taking place in downtown Brunswick with the “crushing” of the cars on board the ship. Since the crushing will be done between the river and Bay St., what control measures are in place for handling oil, gasoline, battery components, etc.?
It has been reported there are 60,000 gallons of fuel still on the ship. Is that going to be pumped out before cutting or will the tanks be cut and the fuel just floats away somewhere?
It would be appropriate for those responsible for this project to let the residents of the area know what is going on with these issues.
Peter Conover
Brunswick