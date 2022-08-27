I am totally in agreement with the Biden Administration in that we should continue the “One China” policy. We should make every effort to encourage China and the CCP to join Taiwan as becoming the one China and a democratic government.
As for the new 87,000 IRS agents to be employed so that waiters, Uber drivers and bellhops don’t abscond with what may be claimed funds due the Biden government, I truly believe that one should lead by example. The very first audit these agents should perform is that of the Biden clan. And it may take all 87,000 to complete the task.