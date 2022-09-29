Referencing Mr. Lang’s Sept. 27 letter that the USA is not too far gone to salvage, if you are familiar with V. Lenin’s 10 steps to destroy existing governments, we are at step 10: “Create or stage an event that requires marshal law.” If this occurs, we are doomed. We still have a slim chance, but the pain of recovery will be great.

I agree with Karin Mills, you should not publish letters calling for insurrection. But If you start editing for content, where do you stop?

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.