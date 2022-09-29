Referencing Mr. Lang’s Sept. 27 letter that the USA is not too far gone to salvage, if you are familiar with V. Lenin’s 10 steps to destroy existing governments, we are at step 10: “Create or stage an event that requires marshal law.” If this occurs, we are doomed. We still have a slim chance, but the pain of recovery will be great.
I agree with Karin Mills, you should not publish letters calling for insurrection. But If you start editing for content, where do you stop?
Susan Molnar’s well thought out SPLOST comments, concerning SPLOST in troubled times, convinced me that maybe it should be tabled for a year.
Mr. Klemer believes that you don’t have a lefty columnist on board. His letter is right under George Will, not exactly one of us righties.
As far as putting down those who voted for Trump, he was one above “none of the above” for me. And we all should remember that Hitler came to power as Reichskanzler, a socialist bureaucrat appointed to deal with troubled times in the Weimar republic.