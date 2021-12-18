The Build Back “Better” plan harms patients by restricting access to life-saving drugs. I’m directly impacted because of having many back and spine surgeries.
The government’s attempt to fix drug prices will affect people like me with chronic illness.
More than 100 drugs will not come to the market if this socialist package passes. This is the opposite of fighting for the American people and will actively make our health system worse.
I voted for Buddy Carter to represent and stand up for me. By voting against proposals that will make it harder with chronic illness to find the treatments and cures they need, he and the rest of Georgia Republican Delegation did just that.
Gussie Gammon
St. Simons Island