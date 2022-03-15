A recent letter to the editor questioned the charges and sentences imposed against the three men who were convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder.
On Feb. 23, 2020, Mr. Arbery went for a run on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The McMichaels grabbed firearms and chased him, later claiming they suspected Mr. Arbery of having burglarized a home under construction in the neighborhood. They made this claim despite having been informed by Glynn County police 12 days earlier that Mr. Arbery had never stolen anything from the location. The reader claims not to believe that the McMichaels intentionally took Mr. Arbery’s life — despite Travis McMichael’s admission that he shot Mr. Arbery in the chest at close range.
Finally, the reader faults Mr. Arbery because he did not stop running and because he failed to retreat. Interestingly, the McMichaels also believed that this young Black man was required to stop engaging in his perfectly lawful conduct when two White men ordered him to do so. At the end Mr. Arbery was fighting for his life. It was he who was acting in self-defense — not the McMichaels.
A Black man in the Jim Crow era doubtless would have “understood” that he was required to “obey” an order from White men or risk losing his life. However, this was 2020. The defendants were appropriately charged, convicted and sentenced of murder and a hate crime. The prosecutors and jurors did their duty and should be proud.
Teresa Hoyt
Jekyll Island