This holiday commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. We all learned in high school civics class the Constitution defines the structure of our federal government. It is the most remarkable political charter in history.
During this time of suffering, we as citizen should stop and commemorate the signing of the Constitution and recognize all who, by coming of age or by naturalization, have become citizens.
• Preamble to the United States Constitution: We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
• William Tyler Page’s American Creed: “I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed; a democracy in a republic; a sovereign nation of many sovereign states; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes.
“I therefore believe it is my duty to my county to love it, to support its Constitution; to obey its Laws; to respect its Flag; and to defend it against all enemies.”
Fellow citizen put aside the misgivings and hate, show love for the United States of America and the blessings of freedom our founding fathers secured for us.
Patricia Valz
St. Simons Island